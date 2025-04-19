24 students score 100 percentile as NTA declares JEE Main 2025 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), with 24 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile.

This year’s JEE Main was conducted in two sessions — January and April — with a massive turnout.

A total of 15,39,848 unique candidates registered across both sessions, while 14,75,103 appeared. In the January session alone, 13,11,544 students registered and 12,58,136 appeared. For the April session, 10,61,840 registered and 9,92,350 took the exam.

The computer-based examination was conducted in 13 languages across 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Dubai, Singapore, Doha, and Washington DC.

Of the 24 students who achieved 100 percentile, Rajasthan produced the highest number with seven toppers, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana (four each), Uttar Pradesh (three), West Bengal (two), and one each from Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Among the toppers, two are female candidates: Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

NTA also announced the category-wise percentile cut-offs for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced 2025.

For the unreserved (UR) category, candidates needed to score at least 93.10 percentile.

The cut-off for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) was 80.38, for OBC-NCL it was 79.43, for Scheduled Castes (SC) it was 61.15, and for Scheduled Tribes (ST) the cut-off stood at 47.90 percentile.

For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) in the UR category, the cut-off was 0.0079 percentile.

To ensure fairness and integrity, the NTA implemented stringent security measures, including AI-based video analytics, 5G jammers, live CCTV surveillance, and biometric attendance systems. Despite these precautions, the results of 110 candidates were withheld due to the use of unfair means, while another 23 were held for discrepancies in identity verification.

With the JEE Main results now declared, qualified students will proceed to the JEE Advanced — the gateway to admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Notably, 8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 appeared in both. For those who took the exam twice, the better of the two scores was considered for the final result. (ANI)