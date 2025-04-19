Breaking

Anantnag to Kishtwar Road via Sinthan Top to remain closed For 2 days after overnight Snowfall

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Sinthantop road connecting the Anantnag with Kishtwar National Highway (NH244) will remain closed for vehicular traffic movement for today and tomorrow after overnight snowfall.

Officials told GNS that due to overnight snowfall at Sinthanpass and prediction of adverse weather by MeT department , vehicular traffic has been stopped on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar highway for today and tomorrow.(NH244).

However, officials said that subject to fair weather conditions traffic movement will resumed accordingly.(GNS)

You Might Also Like

Deputy CM assures expeditious completion of all road projects in J&K

Delhi’s AQI continues to remain in ‘severe’ category, curbs continue

DC Srinagar chairs District Task Force(DTF) Committee Meet; finalizes action plan for IPPI-2024

Himachal assembly results: Congress, BJP in neck-to-neck competition; both leading 32 seats

Notifying CAA before Lok Sabha elections exposes ill-intent of BJP towards Muslims: Omar Abdullah

Share This Article
Previous Article Country indebted to JK Police for their unparalleled sacrifices: LG Sinha
Next Article Four People injured in mini bus accident at Awantipora Bypass
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Four People injured in mini bus accident at Awantipora Bypass
Breaking
Country indebted to JK Police for their unparalleled sacrifices: LG Sinha
Top Stories
JKP to bolster counter-terrorism grid, cybercrime preparedness: DGP Prabhat
Top Stories
CRPF’s COBRA Battalion aimed to strengthen anti-terror Ops: Experts
Top Stories