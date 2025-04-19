Anantnag to Kishtwar Road via Sinthan Top to remain closed For 2 days after overnight Snowfall

Sinthantop road connecting the Anantnag with Kishtwar National Highway (NH244) will remain closed for vehicular traffic movement for today and tomorrow after overnight snowfall.

Officials told GNS that due to overnight snowfall at Sinthanpass and prediction of adverse weather by MeT department , vehicular traffic has been stopped on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar highway for today and tomorrow.(NH244).

However, officials said that subject to fair weather conditions traffic movement will resumed accordingly.(GNS)