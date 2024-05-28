FMD outbreak hits Bpora’s Kudara, Sirander villages

Bandipora, May 27: An outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) has been reported in Sirander and Kudara villages of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district which has caused concern among local livestock owners.

FMD, a severe and highly contagious viral disease that affects livestock leading to fever and blisters, primarily in the mouth and on the feet.

Villagers informed Rising Kashmir that a number of their livestock have exhibited signs of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), raising concerns about a potential widespread outbreak.

“Our animals are showing signs of the disease, and it’s causing a lot of distress in the community,” said one local farmer to Rising Kashmir.

The Chief Animal Husbandry Officer of Bandipora confirmed the presence of FMD symptoms in some animals. “We have constituted and deployed teams to these villages to provide symptomatic treatment and prevent the disease from spreading further,” he said.

He said that farmers have been advised to isolate infected animals and follow stringent biosecurity measures to control the outbreak. “We are also conducting awareness programs to educate farmers about the signs of FMD and the importance of early detection and treatment”, he added.

He said that in addition to symptomatic treatment, a vaccination drive is being planned to immunize healthy animals in nearby areas to curb the spread of the disease which is crucial to safeguard the livestock in the area.

Social activist Abdullah Paswal expressed his gratitude towards the Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry departments for their prompt response.

“The swift action by the authorities has been reassuring. They have been proactive in treating the affected animals, which has helped to alleviate some of our concerns,” he added.