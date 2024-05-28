Frequent power cuts affects paddy transplantation in Kakapora

Pulwama, May 27: The farmers of Kakapora and neighbouring villages in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district are grappling with a severe irrigation water shortage, jeopardising the timely transplantation of paddy saplings.

The crisis, primarily due to frequent power outages, has significantly delayed agricultural activities.

Residents informed Rising Kashmir that the paddy sapling transplanting season typically begins on May 15 and concludes by May 21 in their area.

However, this year, the process has been hindered due to insufficient irrigation water.

“The planting season has been delayed because farmers lack adequate water to irrigate their fields,” said Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Kakapora.

The residents said that the irrigation water is supplied through various schemes, including lift and gravity irrigation projects.

They added that the lift irrigation has been severely impacted by the recurrent power cuts.

“Lift irrigation in Pahoo and Kakapora is disrupted due to frequent power outages, preventing us from irrigating our land,” another resident lamented.

A member of the Traders Association Kakapora highlighted the unprecedented nature of the power cuts.

“Previously, we received uninterrupted power during the paddy planting season for about two months.

This year, however, the power cuts have been the worst we have ever seen,” he said.

He added that the irrigation water shortage affects several villages, including Dougam, Kakapora, Pahoo, Begumbagh, Naman, Laribal, Oukhoo, and Sather.

The farmers have appealed to the irrigation department to address the issue with the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure continuous electricity supply for the smooth operation of lift irrigation schemes.

The Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department in Pulwama confirmed that both the civil and mechanical systems are ready to provide uninterrupted irrigation.

“We face challenges due to power breakdowns,” he said, adding that he has requested the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama to take up the matter with the PDD for a stable power supply.

The Executive Engineer of the PDD stated that a meeting was held to resolve the issue.

“It was decided that feeders, which previously received uninterrupted power, would continue to do so,” he said, adding that other feeders will receive around 20 hours of power supply in a 24-hour period to ensure the irrigation schemes can function.