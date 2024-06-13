Farooq, Omar, Bukhari greet people on Urs Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)

Srinagar, June 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and other political leaders on Wednesday felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Urs of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabeer, Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA). They prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K.

In a statement, Dr Farooq while highlighting the “unparalleled” contributions and legacy of Ameer-e-Kabeer (RA) said his role in spreading education, enlightenment and peace in the state formed the bedrock of the society’s cultural and religious identity.

“It was because of Shah-e-Hamdan’s vision that the state became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute. He is credited with building numerous mosques; he bought land at various places across Kashmir and bequeathed it to Muslims. His relentless service in the field of Islamic learning and socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden is matchless,” he said.

Farooq added, “He (Shah-e-Hamdan) encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of a suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, and greed. There is a lot which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings.”

Omar while greeting people on the annual Urs, said, “Ours is a society that has been fashioned by the teachings of great Sufis, sages and mystics. The impact of Hazrat Shah Hamadan (RA) on our lives is profound. We should make it a point to introduce our new generation to the life and teachings of such great seers. I extend my warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion, hoping it brings much-needed peace, prosperity and tranquility to the beleaguered lives of the people in J&K.”

Senior NC leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Mian Altaf, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi; Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous North, South and central zone functionaries also greeted people on the occasion.

Altaf Bukhari while greeting the people on the auspicious occasion of Urs of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabeer (RA) appealed to people to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, Bukhari said, “Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), as we call him Shah-e-Hamdan (RA), will always remain alive in our hearts as he has played a pivotal role in bringing Islam to Kashmir and enriching its cultural and spiritual landscape. Today, on the annual Urs observance, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Kashmir.”

Apni Party president appealed to people to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in Kashmir on this auspicious occasion. He urged the administration to ensure all the facilities at the shrine of Khankah Moulla Srinagar and other religious places where devotees of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) would come to offer special prayers.

He said, “The revered shrine at Khankah Moulla is Srinagar the epicentre of faith for the Muslims of Kashmir. The administration must provide all the services, especially the transport facilities, for the people to reach the shrine to offer the congregational prayers.”