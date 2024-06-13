Politics

Sagar seeks elaborate arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar, June 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday sought comprehensive arrangements including transportation, accommodation, power, water, sanitation, medical aid, and security measures to provide a hassle-free experience for the devotees of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela, set to be observed on June 14 (Friday).
Emphasizing the importance of close coordination among various departments to facilitate a seamless celebration of the festival, Sagar said, “As the majority of the local population is preparing to welcome the devotees displaying Hindu-Muslim bonhomie, the government should also step in to ensure all proper arrangements of transportation, health, accommodation and other facilities to the large number of devotees expected to come to the Mela this year.”
He added, “Necessary directions in this regard should be given to the district and divisional administration to step up security arrangements, accommodation facilities, traffic management, medical facilities, langer facility, parking areas, sanitation measures, Fire and Emergency and availability of power and water supply.”

