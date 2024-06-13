Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K congratulates party MPs on victory

Mumbai, June 12: A team of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Manish Sahni, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K, met the newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs), Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant, at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. Desai and Sawant have registered their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sahni congratulated them on their brilliant victory and presented them with blessings from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in the form of Prasad, the party said in a statement.
During the meeting, the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed, with particular concern expressed about the increasing terrorist incidents in the Jammu division, the statement added.

