Eminent researcher from TIFR Mumbai delivers Physics Colloquium at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, May 31: The Department of Physics at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organized a Physics Colloquium on 30th May in which Prof. Pratap Raychaudhuri from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai delivered his special address.

Prof. Raychaudhuri, a senior professor and prestigious Bhatnagar awardee from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai, delivered a presentation on his recent research exploring superconductivity in β-Tungsten. The TIFR, a premier research institute in the country, is ranked 10th in the research institute category by NIRF.

Earlier Prof. Raychaudhuri was welcomed by Dr. Harkirat Singh, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics at NIT Srinagar. In his welcome speech, Dr. Singh shared his experience of working under such an eminent academician at TIFR Mumbai and expressed his honor and gratitude in hosting the speaker.

Prof. M. Ikram, Head of the Physics Department, also welcomed the speaker and congratulated the department for organizing the event. He expressed hope for future endeavors and fruitful cooperation with TIFR Mumbai.

The presentation was attended by PhD and MSc students, as well as faculty members of the department. Following the presentation, a lively question and answer session took place, where Prof. Raychaudhuri appreciated the enthusiasm of the audience and addressed their questions with gratitude.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony. Senior faculty members, Prof. M. A. Shah and Prof. Seemin Rubab felicitated the speaker. Prof. Ikram felicitated Prof. Raychaudhuri with a memento, and Dr. Harkirat Singh, along with his students, also honored the speaker.

Dr. Harkirat Singh is actively working on the simulation of superconducting and magnetic materials and has established a condensed matter simulation lab in the department, funded by DST-SERB. Dr. Singh expressed his immense gratitude to DST-SERB, Govt. of India, for their generous financial support.