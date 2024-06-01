Budgam schools celebrate No Bag Day on World No Tobacco Day

Budgam, May 31: Schools in the village of Budgam district observed ‘No Bag Day’ on ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Friday.Students also raised awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on people’s health.

In Chewdara village, students from Government High School went door-to-door and visited agricultural fields to educate people about the negative effects of using tobacco products in their daily lives.

Gulzar Ahmad, a teacher at Government High School in Chewdara village, told Rising Kashmir that students and teachers visited door-to-door and agricultural fields to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco products in daily life.

“The students organized a rally in the village. During the rally, students held placards with various messages written on the special day. We organized an awareness program where local people appreciated the efforts of students in raising awareness about the use of tobacco products,” he said.

“To observe ‘No School Bag Day,’ we also organized various competitions to help students feel stress-free throughout the day,” he added.

Uzma Showkat, a 10th-grade student at GHS Chewdara, said that they celebrated World No Tobacco Day outside their school to raise awareness among people.

“People who use tobacco products and smoke cigarettes not only waste money but also increase the risk of various health conditions and diseases. It is better for everyone to avoid these harmful tobacco products that have become detrimental to the lives of common people,” she said.

Similarly, the students of Government Primary School Kunizabal Ringazabal in the Hardapanzoo of the Khansahib tehsil commemorated the “world no tobacco day” and “No Bag day” outside the school premises.

Moreover, they actively promoted awareness among the tribal community about the detrimental effects of smoking and tobacco consumption.