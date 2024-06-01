8thAsian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship: Shahnaz Parveen honoured for outstanding performance

Ladakh, May 31: The Joint Director of Sports for UT Ladakh, Moses Kunzang, honoured Shahnaz Parveen from Sankoo, Kargil, for her remarkable achievement at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship held in Vietnam. Shahnaz secured an impressive 8th place in the Team Under 30 Female category, marking a significant accomplishment for India on the international stage.

In a ceremony celebrating her success, Moses Kunzang presented Shahnaz with a souvenir from Team UT Ladakh, acknowledging her dedication and skill. He emphasized that ranking 8th in such a prestigious event is a tremendous achievement for India and expressed hope that Shahnaz will continue to excel and bring more laurels in the future.

Moses Kunzang extended his gratitude to India Taekwondo for offering opportunities to athletes from remote areas of UT Ladakh through a transparent and inclusive selection process. He assured Shahnaz of ongoing support in her pursuit of excellence and achieving her dreams.

Shahnaz Parveen expressed her heartfelt thanks to Team UT Ladakh, led by LG Brig Dr. BD Mishra, for providing unwavering support to athletes. She also thanked Moses Kunzang for his constant availability and assistance, which have been instrumental in helping athletes realize their potential.