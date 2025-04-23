Earth Day celebrations commence at IUST

Awantipora, Apr 22: The Department of Planning & Geomatics, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today inaugurated a three-day event to commemorate International Earth Day 2025, being observed from April 22 to 24, 2025 at the University Campus. The celebrations align with this year’s Earth Day theme, This is Our Power, Our Planet: #RenewableEnergyNow, and aim to raise awareness and drive collective action toward renewable energy adoption, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

The event features a series of symposia, panel discussions, and technical sessions led by domain experts, thought leaders, and practitioners. Participants from academia, government departments, industry, and civil society engaged in meaningful dialogue on the region’s pressing environmental and climate-related challenges.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, emphasized that this year’s theme strongly resonates with global issues and is relevant to Jammu and Kashmir, which is already witnessing the environmental degradation and impacts of climate change. He further said “How is it that the Earth—our mother and the only home for eight billion people—is now ailing? A planet that has nurtured and sustained civilizations for millennia, and given us everything we need to survive and thrive—now stands wounded by our own actions. It is time we reflect, and more importantly, act to heal her.” Prof. Romshoo highlighted that glaciers are Kashmir’s most vital natural resources, whose preservation is critical not just for the region, but for the water security and ecological balance of the entire Indian subcontinent.

Prof. Mohammad Mobin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Kashmir highlighted the urgent need to preserve natural ecosystems and move toward an environmentally conscious way of life. He further said academic institutions have a responsibility to demystify complex environmental challenges for the public and reaffirm our collective commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of natural resources.”

Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, underlined the significant role students can play in shaping a greener future. “He stressed that youth are the custodians of our planet. Their engagement and commitment are crucial to protecting the environment and driving sustainable practices across sectors.

As part of the three-day Earth Day 2025 celebrations coordinated by Dr. Jasia Bashir Program Organizing Secretary, a vibrant line-up of activities has been curated to engage participants across disciplines and backgrounds. It included the Panel Discussions, Poster Exhibition, Human Chain Rally, a Campus Plantation Drive, Painting Competition and a Cleanliness Campaign showcasing student and faculty contributions on environmental themes, followed by a series of plenary and technical sessions featuring keynote lectures on glacier health, ethical environmental stewardship, and innovations in renewable energy. The program is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), JKSTIC, J&K BANK and IUST.