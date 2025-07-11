One World, One Health : SKUAST-K observes Zoonoses Day-2025

Srinagar, July 10: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Of Kashmir organised a ‘one day symposium cum panel discussion on the theme ‘One World, One Health: Prevent Zoonoses, Stop the Spread’ at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama.As per a statement issued here, the event was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Public Health &Epidemiology, FVSc under HADP Project-20: Innovative Extension Approaches. The participants of symposium included scientists and officers from different disciplines concerned with “One Health” approach from Medical, Veterinary, Fisheries, Environment and Food Sciences belonging to different organisations like GMC Srinagar,GMC Anantnag, SKIMS Soura, IUST Awantipora, Sheep & Animal Husbandry Department and participants from various Division of SKUAST-K. The inaugural and other sessions were held at Faculty Outreach Centre, FVSc&AH, Shuhama as a part of 1day event held in connection with celebration of World Zoonoses Day 2025 held annually to honour the administration of first successful vaccine against rabies by LouisPasteur.Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof Haroon R Naik, who was the Chief Guest at the inaugural session, highlighted the importance of & “One Health & approach for solving the most pressing problems of zoonotic nature in this part of the world. Prof Haroon hoped that participants will make full use of knowledge and information gained during the event from the experts and expressed the desire to have their valuable feedback received as well.Director, Education SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof M Altaf Bhat, in his remarks, stressed on the need and importance of creating the awareness among stakeholders on different aspects of zoonoses for the existence of a prosperous community.Dean, FVSc& AH, Prof Riaz A Shah threw light on various domains of zoonotic diseases and the role of Vets in combating them and ensuring one Health in its real essence.