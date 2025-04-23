CUK holds 16th Academic Council, takes decisions for academic excellence

Ganderbal, Apr 22: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) today convened its 16th Academic Council (AC) meeting at Tulmulla Campus with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath in chair.

Reaffirming the university’s commitment to academic innovation and inclusive education, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, in his opening address to the members, highlighted the University’s continuous academic and research advancements, and emphasized CUKashmir’s unwavering commitment to align with National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020), citing numerous structural reforms, academic policy revisions in the recent academic sessions.

Prof. A Ravinder Nath also presented key initiatives rolled out during the current academic session. He introduced student-centric policies that echoed the university’s motto of accessibility, excellence, and innovation, to the Academic Council members.

Prof. A Ravinder Nath said the “Earn While Learn” scheme marks a ground-breaking shift in student engagement, allowing students to gain work experience and financial support while continuing their studies. As Academic and Outreach Interns the students will get work experience in varied fields “from library assistants to tech support roles and campus services, students now have access to meaningful work engagements that promote self-reliance, time management, and real-world skills,” he said. The Council while approving the same hailed this move as a “win-win” for both institutional efficiency and student empowerment.

He further added that the Student Aid Fund (SAF) aims to bridge the financial gap for students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. “Designed to ensure that no deserving student is left behind, the fund provides financial assistance based on merit-cum-means, especially in cases of unforeseen hardship or economic distress,” he added. “These welfare schemes not only embody the ideals of inclusive education but also reflect CUK’s moral commitment to social equity.”

The Academic Council appreciated the holistic implementation of reforms in line with NEP-2020, demonstrating the university’s proactive role in national educational transformation.

Prof. A Ravinder Nath also informed the members about international and national MoUs, including partnerships with: Lincoln University, Malaysia, Universitas Hindu Negeri, Indonesia, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, University of Kashmir and INFLIBNET Centre, Gujarat for the promotion of faculty and student exchange, joint research, and shared academic resources.