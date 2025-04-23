J&K leaders, parties condemn ‘dastardly, inhuman’ terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Apr 22: Political parties and leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Terrorists opened fire on tourists at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 28 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting in the morning.

Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said such attacks must be denounced. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam… Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced,” she said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said that historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning, and called for a thorough investigation.

“A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” she added.

Tariq Karra (Congress)

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the attack, describing it as the most unfortunate and shameful act. “The rank and file of the JKPCC, led by president Tariq Hameed Karra, strongly denounced the militant attack on tourists. It is very shocking and anguishing to learn about the mindless and dastardly militant attack on innocent tourists,” it said in a statement.

“Such incidents are highly deplorable and have no place in a civilised society, it added. The incident has put a big question mark on the tall claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre with regard to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said, adding that the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment.

Sajad Lone (PC)

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said the perpetrators of the attack are the worst enemies of Kashmiris. “Condemn strongly the dastardly and cowardly attack in Pahalgam. For decades we have been identified with being great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all,” he said in a post on X.

Lone said the tourism industry here has suffered a lot and those involved in the sector have begun to restart their lives after a long time. “They had begun to dream. And here are the ugly villains to shatter it all. Make no mistake. These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically. Those who do this are the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

“They defile our history of hospitality, smearing our glorious past. And they are a curse on our present. They are enemies of our children of our young generation. We have to unitedly send a message that there is no tolerance for terror. Let us live our lives in peace and economic dignity. Please get out of our lives. These tourists are our revered guests,” Lone said.

Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M)

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami termed the attack an inhuman act. “I condemn the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The inhuman act of violence deserves to be denounced in the strongest terms. Such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians have no place in any civilised society,” he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad (DPAP)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Azad extended his sympathies to the affected families and called for stringent action against those responsible. “The barbaric act of terrorism deserves condemnation in the strongest words,” the DPAP chief said, emphasising the need for unity across all communities to combat such acts of violence.

He also highlighted the importance of providing immediate medical assistance to the injured and ensuring comprehensive support for the victims’ families. Reaffirming his commitment to peace and stability in the region, Azad urged political parties and citizens alike to stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Altaf Bukhari (Apni Party)

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack, terming it “a heinous crime and the worst form of terrorism”. “Those who attacked innocent tourists in Pahalgam have brought shame upon humanity. This will always be remembered as a dark day. I am shocked and deeply saddened,” he said.

Expressing his sympathies with the loved ones of the victims, Bukhari said, “My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones. May the Almighty give them strength in this moment of unbearable grief. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.” He called upon security agencies to act swiftly in tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring they are brought to justice.

Mian Altaf (NC)

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (Anantnag-Rajouri), Mian Altaf Ahmad condemned the attack. In a statement issued here, he said, “Deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured ones in the incident.” The MP urged the administration to provide specialised medical care to the injured ones.

Zaffer Mir (PDP)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Zaffer Mir strongly denounced the terror attack in Pahalgam. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mir expressed his outrage, stating, “I unequivocally condemn the despicable terror attack in Baisaran-Pahalgam — an assault not just on innocent lives but on Kashmir’s timeless legacy of hospitality.”

The PDP leader extended his prayers for the quick recovery of the five individuals injured in the attack, adding, “These enemies seek to shatter our peace.”

Sat Sharma (BJP)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President, Sat Sharma strongly condemned the cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. He said, “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have done a heinous crime and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. These attacks are directed to affect the peace process as well as the socio-economic conditions in the region, especially when the peak tourist season is initiating.”

Sharma said the Modi government stands firm on its resolution to deal with terrorism with an iron fist. “It practices a zero tolerance policy for terrorism, and swift retaliation is certain,” he said.

LoP Sunil Sharma (BJP)

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, while condemning the attack, said tourists have been targeted in Pahalgam by the terrorists. “For the past one year, Pakistan has been trying to create unrest in India under a new modus operandi. It has been targeting the Hindu community in the Jammu region to create division in the region. It has also been claimed that the terrorists targeted after asking the name of the victim,” he said.

The LoP added, “The harm inflicted is irreversible and our security forces will neutralise every culprit in the shortest time possible.”

Ashok Koul (BJP)

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul said these deadly terrorist attacks aim to disrupt the ongoing peace and progress process in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the incident, saying that the terrorists and others involved would be made to pay the price.

AIP

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) strongly condemned the brutal terror attack that shook Pahalgam, terming it a heinous assault on humanity, Kashmir’s centuries-old culture of hospitality and the sanctity of civilian life.

In a heartfelt message, senior AIP leader and MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, said, “The Pahalgam attack is highly condemnable. My heartfelt thoughts are with the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Kashmir has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and the kindness of its people—especially towards tourists. Such acts of violence against innocent civilians not only go against the values of humanity but also tarnish the image of a region known for its beauty and culture. There is no justification for terror and such attacks must be condemned by all. We stand in solidarity with the victims and hope that peace prevails.”

Chief Spokesperson of AIP, Inam Un Nabi, issued a scathing condemnation on social media, sharing a disturbing image from the aftermath and tweeting: “This picture will scar the soul of every human being with a heart. A woman cradling the lifeless body of her beloved—moments after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. What was supposed to be a peaceful day turned into a nightmare soaked in blood. Innocent lives lost for no reason—shattered by senseless violence. We stand with the innocent.”

The party said such barbaric acts of terror have no place in any society and must be unequivocally condemned by all sections of humanity.

CPI (J&K)

The Communist Party of India (J&K) deplored the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Expressing solidarity with the families of victims, a party spokesperson in a statement said the attempts were being made to destabilise peace in the region.

“Such acts of violence would serve no purpose. The nefarious designs of those trying to disrupt harmony and instill fear among the people will not succeed,” the spokesperson said, adding that the culprits must be brought to book.

The party urged the government to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and provide ex-gratia relief to the victims’ families.

G M Shaheen (JDU)

Janata Dal (United) Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of party president G M Shaheen, strongly condemned the cowardly and barbaric attack on innocent tourists.

In a statement, Shaheen expressed profound grief and outrage over the incident: “We strongly condemn the tragic and senseless act of violence that took place in Pahalgam. Such heinous attacks have no place in a society that aspires for peace, unity, and mutual respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this deeply painful time.”

The JDU leader said incidents like these are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgent need for ensuring lasting peace and security in the region. He urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly and called upon all communities to unite against terrorism and hatred in all its forms.

JKCS

The Jammu & Kashmir Civil Society (JKCS) said it unequivocally condemns the heinous attack in Pahalgam, targeting innocent tourists. “This brutal and senseless act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injuries to many, is a blot on humanity and an affront to the values of peace, dignity, and coexistence that define the spirit of Kashmir,” it said.

“The deliberate targeting of unarmed, peaceful civilians is nothing short of barbaric. Such cowardly acts seek to create fear, disrupt harmony, and malign the centuries-old culture of hospitality and brotherhood that the people of Kashmir have always upheld,” the JKCS chairman, Imtiyaz Chashti said in a statement.

Raman Suri (BJP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive Member Raman Suri vehemently condemned the heinous terrorist attack.

In a statement, Suri said, “The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 marked a turning point, ushering in an era of unprecedented calm, where not a single bullet was fired in such incidents. This attack establishes that militants have been cornered and militancy is on its last legs, which is why they have now chosen civilians and that too tourists. The targeting of hapless and unarmed tourists, who visit Jammu and Kashmir to experience its unparalleled beauty, is an act of sheer cowardice.”

“This attack not only endangers lives but also threatens to severely impact the tourism industry, which has flourished in recent years, contributing significantly to the region’s economy,” he said, adding that the BJP stands resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety of every visitor to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader called for immediate and decisive action to hunt down and eliminate the militants responsible for this dastardly act.

Rafi Mir (Apni Party)

Former legislator and Apni Party general secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir in a statement said, “I’m deeply saddened and shocked to hear about this heinous terrorist attack.” He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

KTMF calls for Kashmir Bandh

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Tuesday strongly condemned the horrific and senseless killing of innocent tourists in the Kashmir Valley. It called for a Kashmir Bandh call on Wednesday, reflecting the collective expression of grief and protest against this inhuman act.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and reiterate the urgent need to preserve the sanctity and safety of our land. Let this bandh be a unified voice for peace, justice and the protection of all who visit and live in the valley,” the KTMF president Mohammad Yaseen Khan said in a statement issued here.

Khan added, “This inhuman act has deeply shocked and pained the entire business community, and we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We strongly condemn the tragic killing of innocent tourists in Kashmir, an act that goes against the values of peace, hospitality and humanity that our region has always stood for.”

Pahalgam attack aimed at harming Kashmir’s reputation: KCCI

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and strongly condemned this dastardly act of violence.

The KCCI in a statement demanded that authorities investigate this gruesome attack on a fast-track basis and ensure that the culprits are swiftly brought to justice. It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured tourists.

“KCCI believes this targeted attack is clearly designed to harm Kashmir’s reputation and undermine the flourishing tourism industry. Such acts of violence go against the hospitable nature of Kashmiri people who have always welcomed visitors with open arms,” it said.

The chamber reiterated its commitment to supporting all measures that ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley.

Victims of Terrorism demands action against terrorists

Condemning the gruesome killing of tourists in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir, President of the Victims of Terrorism (VOT), Dilip Pandita on Tuesday urged both the central and J&K governments to take stern measures to eliminate terrorists, their supporters and those who provide them shelter and assistance in the Union Territory.

“It is unfortunate that such brutal killings of innocent people have occurred at a location which also serves as a key passage for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,” Pandita said in a statement issued here.

He added that the incident belies the repeated claims made by the Government of India and the J&K administration that peace is prevailing in the region. “This tragic event clearly demonstrates that our government machinery has failed in establishing lasting peace and tranquility in this border state,” Pandita said.

Questioning the feasibility of the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, he asked: “Under these circumstances, how can displaced Kashmiri Pandits even consider returning to the valley?”