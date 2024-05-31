DPS Srinagar shines bright at the Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Tournament

Srinagar, May 30: Delhi Public School Srinagar clinched two golds and two silvers in the Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Tournament, held recently from May 27th to May 29th, 2024, at Burnhall School, Sonwar. Amidst stiff competition posed by participants from 13 schools across the valley, DPS Srinagar emerged as a force to reckon with, securing medals across various age categories.

In the Singles (Under 19 Boys) category, Abd-ur-Raqeeb in a captivating display of finesse and brute force secured the gold medal by vanquishing his opponent from Burn Hall. Additionally, Khalid Khursheed and Abd-ur-Raqeeb complimented each other seamlessly to claim another gold medal in doubles, triumphing over British School in the finale. Moving on to the Under 17 Boys category, Salman Khursheed emulated his seniors in both skill and temperament clinching the silver medal in singles in a hard-fought final against Burn Hall. In the doubles category, Mujtaba and Issa exhibited grit and perseverance to secure the silver medal against a very formidable Burn Hall that conceded no quarters in the finals. Finally, in the Under 14 Category, Asad Suhail put his name on the honours board, earning the silver medal in singles after a closely contested final match against Oasis.

Commenting on the win, the Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the students and said, “The exemplary achievements of DPS Srinagar players underscore the institution’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and promoting excellence in athletics. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the students and their coaches. Congratulations to the winners and their coaches” The Chairman Vijay Dhar also commented: “In almost three decades of its existence, DPS Srinagar has been synonymous with holistic education and success in no small measure due to its unflinching dedication to promote talent in both academic, sporting and other fields. I congratulate the winners.”