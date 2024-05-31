Jammu

Teachers’ Training Workshop held at GHSS Bhagwah

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Doda, May 30: A Teachers Training Workshop was organized by the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Bhagwah in collaboration with the Vishwagram Educational Trust Team at Government Higher Secondary School Bhagwah. The event saw participation from over 30 teachers from various educational institutions, including primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools within Zone Bhagwah.
The training was conducted by Dankesh Oza, former Joint Secretary of Gujarat and Bharti Oza, former Deputy Director of the Department of Industries, Gujarat. The workshop was held in the presence of Davinder Singh, Principal/ZEO of GHSS Bhagwah.
Manohar Lal, Zonal Cultural Incharge of Zone Bhagwah, coordinated the programme. During the session, Dankesh Oza shared valuable insights and elaborated on the holistic approach to education inspired by Gandhian principles, which can enhance the teaching and learning process in classrooms.
The entire programme was organized under the supervision of District Development Commissioner, Harvinder Singh and guided by Chief Education Officer, P.L Thapa.

 

You Might Also Like

ADDC Ramban inspects conservation work at historic site of Ghora Gali

Labour Dept, Child Helpline aware construction workers about Do’s, Don’ts during current heat wave

GDC Vijaypur releases its maiden College Newsletter DEVIKA

J&K Higher Edu Dept announces summer vacations for Jmu division

J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib hosts investiture ceremony

Share This Article
Previous Article DPS Srinagar shines bright at the Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Tournament
Next Article Road accident in Kangan leaves four injured
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Road accident in Kangan leaves four injured
Kashmir
DPS Srinagar shines bright at the Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Tournament
Sports
Inter-School Zonal Level sports competitions thrive across Ganderbal
Sports
World No Tobacco Day: Schools in Kashmir to observe ‘No Bag Day’ today
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.