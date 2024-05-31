Teachers’ Training Workshop held at GHSS Bhagwah

Doda, May 30: A Teachers Training Workshop was organized by the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Bhagwah in collaboration with the Vishwagram Educational Trust Team at Government Higher Secondary School Bhagwah. The event saw participation from over 30 teachers from various educational institutions, including primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools within Zone Bhagwah.

The training was conducted by Dankesh Oza, former Joint Secretary of Gujarat and Bharti Oza, former Deputy Director of the Department of Industries, Gujarat. The workshop was held in the presence of Davinder Singh, Principal/ZEO of GHSS Bhagwah.

Manohar Lal, Zonal Cultural Incharge of Zone Bhagwah, coordinated the programme. During the session, Dankesh Oza shared valuable insights and elaborated on the holistic approach to education inspired by Gandhian principles, which can enhance the teaching and learning process in classrooms.

The entire programme was organized under the supervision of District Development Commissioner, Harvinder Singh and guided by Chief Education Officer, P.L Thapa.