Inter-School Zonal Level sports competitions thrive across Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 30: The District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) Ganderbal, as part of its calendar of activities, successfully organized inter-school zonal level sports competitions in various zones across the district on Thursday.

The events included Kabaddi, Handball, and Volleyball, showcasing the athletic talent of young students.

In Zone Ganderbal, a thrilling Kabaddi competition for boys under 17 was held at Sultania English Medium Public School, Saloora.

The event saw the participation of 150 students from across the zone. In a captivating match, BHSS Ganderbal emerged victorious over BHSS Shallabugh.

The winning and runner-up teams were presented with trophies during the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, in Zone Tullamulla, an inter-school Handball competition for boys under 17 took place at the scenic Tehsilbagh Ground in Khranihama. The event featured 74 enthusiastic participants, each showcasing their skills.

The final match between BHSS Lar and BHSS Safapora was intense, with BHSS Lar ultimately claiming the trophy, earning recognition.

Additionally, Zone Hariganiwan hosted an inter-school Volleyball competition for boys under 14 at the BHSS Hariganiwan ground. The first day of the competition saw 70 young athletes competing with great zeal.