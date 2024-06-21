Dist hqs to join PM Modi virtually for International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 21: All district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir will join Prime Minister NarendraModi virtually to perform yoga today in celebration of International Yoga Day.

The district administrations have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, which will see volunteers and people from all walks of life participating.

An official told Rising Kashmir that thousands are expected to join the virtual session. “We have set up large screens and open spaces in each district headquarters to facilitate the participation of the public. Our goal is to make this a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

The arrangements have been praised by local participants who were part of the Rehearsal on Thursday.

Expressing his Enthusiasm, a volunteer who identified himself as Mehmood Khan said that this is a unique opportunity for them to connect with the Prime Minister and celebrate the benefits of yoga together. “The preparations have been excellent, and we are looking forward to a great event.”

In Bandipora, a school teacher, shared her excitement about the event, saying, “It’s wonderful to see such a well-organized setup. Yoga has been a part of my daily routine, and performing it along with PM Modi is a special experience,” she said.

“The initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also maintains a sense of unity and community spirit. We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response from the public,” she added.

With meticulous preparations and high spirits, the district administrations are ready to make this International Yoga Day a memorable and impactful event for everyone involved, said an official.