MA Stadium braces for International Yoga Day festivities in Jammu

JAMMU, June 20: As the world gears up for International Yoga Day tomorrow, the main event in the Jammu region will unfold at MA Stadium on June 21st.

BJP senior leader Chander Mohan Sharma informed that the main event of ‘International Yoga Day’ would be held jointly by the BJP and the J&K administration at MA Stadium.

Senior BJP functionaries, along with civil administration officials, are slated to participate in the festivities at MA Stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of over 35,000. The BJP has ensured meticulous arrangements to ensure a full house at the stadium, underscoring the significance of yoga in promoting health and well-being.

In addition to MA Stadium, various yoga programs are scheduled across Jammu, spanning schools, army camps, and government offices, reflecting widespread participation and enthusiasm for this global event.

The International Yoga Day celebrations are poised to unite the community in embracing yoga’s holistic benefits, fostering a spirit of wellness and unity among participants.