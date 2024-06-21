Historic Day for J&K as PM Modi inaugurates 84 key projects: LG Sinha

Prime Minister NarendraModi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir marked a historic milestone as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 84 major developmental projects worth over Rs 1500 crore, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhastated, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at SKICC Srinagar, LG Manoj Sinha praised PM Modi as an inspirational force for modern India. “It is our privilege to have PM Modi amongst us. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ through tireless dedication to public service,” he remarked.

Highlighting the significance of PM Modi’s third consecutive term, LG Sinha underscored the trust reposed by the people of India, particularly in the context of Jammu and Kashmir’s developmental journey over the past decade. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, we have achieved unprecedented levels of peace, security, and economic progress,” he added.

LG Sinha said PM Modi has become a beloved leader in the country due to his people friendly initiatives that is why people have trusted him for 3rd time. It is for the 2nd time in the past 6 decades that people have been given a third term, he said.

“PM Modi has dedicated his entire life for the service of mankind. Through his consistent efforts, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved new heights in development in the past 10 years,” he said.

LG Sinha expressed optimism about the economic benefits stemming from the infrastructure projects initiated by PM Modi, emphasizing their role in creating jobs and bolstering the region’s economy.

Furthermore, LG Sinha anticipated a surge in tourist arrivals due to PM Modi’s presence on International Yoga Day.

“Last year, around 23 lakh people participated in Yoga Day across Jammu and Kashmir. With PM Modi’s participation, we expect an increase in this number and a corresponding boost in tourism,” he stated.

