DGP J&K Extends Greetings on Buddha Purnima

Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the police fraternity, families of martyrs, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In his message, DGP Swain highlighted Lord Buddha’s timeless message of peace, brotherhood, and compassion, noting that it continues to inspire humanity worldwide and offers guidance to alleviate human suffering.

The DGP prayed for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the occasion would bring joy and happiness to the people of the region, including police officers, their families, and the families of police martyrs.(KNS)