Edu Deptt advises schools to avoid assemblies in afternoon

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has advised educational institutes to avoid assemblies in the afternoon to prevent heat related illnesses.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the department in a guideline to prevent heat-related illness (HRI) asked the schools to avoid assembling in the afternoon.

“Ensure adequate availability of drinking water and water breaks. Also sensitise students to cover their heads,” reads the guideline.

The department also directed the concerned to report any cases related to HRI, stating that education is not possible without care—(KNO)

 

