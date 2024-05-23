Developing Story

Doodpathri ‘llegal’ tea vendors asked to vacate in 10 days or face action

The authorities have asked the owners of “illegal” tea vendros in Doodpathri tourist resort in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to vacate the space they have occupied within 10 days or face action.

The order, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has been issued by Doodpathri Development Authority, asking roadside tea vendors to vacated spaces they have occupied “illegally”.

Chief Executive Officer DDA, Nargis Suraya told KNO that the department has received multiple complaints that the tea stall owners have been cutting tree branches, thereby harming the picturesque meadows.

She also said the unauthorised vendors are located under high-tension transmission lines, posing a risk to their lives and visitors as well.

The CEO said a team of Forest Protection Force, DDA, PDD and police recently visited the area and warned the vendors to vacate the space within 10 days or face action—(KNO)

