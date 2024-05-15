Defeating traditional parties is essential for the greater interest of the people, says Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Wednesday, asserted that ensuring electoral defeat for traditional parties is in the larger interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “Ensuring electoral defeat for the traditional parties is important for the sake of the larger interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. These parties are hell-bent on continuing to push this region and its people into miseries and violence for the sake of their own political advantages, as they have been doing for the past seven decades.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari made these remarks today while addressing a workers’ convention at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He urged people to support and vote for People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone in the LS polls in Baramulla constituency, scheduled for May 20.

He said, “As you are aware, we have chosen to leave this constituency vacant in support of Sajjad Lone Sahib for the broader public good. It is now our duty to secure Sajjad Sahib’s victory. His triumph will symbolize our success, and I am fully confident that the Apni Party will ensure a lead in favour of Sajjad Lone Sahib.”

“You must always remember that unlike the traditional political parties, especially those led by political families, Apni Party’s policies and agenda are rooted in the politics of truthfulness and integrity. We are committed not to allure people through misleading narratives and fake promises. We always tell the truth to the people. And I am sure that people realize that Apni Party is not there to misguide them or provoke them through emotional sloganeering,” he added.

Talking about the importance of elections, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Jammu and Kashmir is connected to the rest of the country through democracy, and democracy is the only option for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to grow and thrive. I am pleased to see that people recently turned out in large numbers to vote in the Lok Sabha polls for the Srinagar constituency. The significant participation in the voting process is a response to those who claimed that there would be no one to even raise the country’s flag after August 5, 2019.”

The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Fazal Baigh, Mushtaq Chaudhary, Farooq Ahmad Tantray, Ishfaq Ahmad Lone, Advocate Rabia Jee, Rafiq Ahmad Balote, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Zahid Masoodi, Mukhtiyar Ahmad Mughal, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Mohammad Syed Khan, Fayaz Ahmad Pandith, Abdul Rashid Lohar, Miss Parveena Jee, and others.(KNS)