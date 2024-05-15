Breaking

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

An 18-year-old youth died in a road accident that took place at Benhana area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official told that a youth identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, son of Mohd Shafi Sheikh of Wussan was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle (Alto Car) bearing registration number JKO1H-1925.

He said soon after the incident, he was rushed to a nearby health facility, where he was referred to SKIMS, Soura for specialized treatment.

However, the injured youth succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS.

“After medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to his family for last rites,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and a case has been registered—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Defeating traditional parties is essential for the greater interest of the people, says Altaf Bukhari

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Next Article Defeating traditional parties is essential for the greater interest of the people, says Altaf Bukhari
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Breaking
Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Breaking
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.