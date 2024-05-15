Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

An 18-year-old youth died in a road accident that took place at Benhana area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official told that a youth identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, son of Mohd Shafi Sheikh of Wussan was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle (Alto Car) bearing registration number JKO1H-1925.

He said soon after the incident, he was rushed to a nearby health facility, where he was referred to SKIMS, Soura for specialized treatment.

However, the injured youth succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS.

“After medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to his family for last rites,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and a case has been registered—(KNO)