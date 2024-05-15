Ensure pothole free roads for smooth riding in Kashmir Division: Div Com V K Bidhuri

Emphasizing on smooth riding surface of all roads, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today directed concerned officers of PWD for finishing all works on the City roads and ensure pothole free roads across Kashmir Division.

He stressed on agencies entrusted with upgradation and development of roads to strictly adhere to deadlines for completion of project works at critical junctions and locations.

Besides, he directed for macadamization of roads and landscaping of walkways, and instructed officers to execute works at different sites through double shift working plan.

Underlining the utmost urgency of completion of work at Jahangir Chowk Junction, Div Com asked CE, SSCL to accelerate ongoing developmental works and finish it within couple of days.

Bidhuri also directed CE, PWD for improvement of riding surface at Nowgam flyover besides finishing pending construction work at Bemina and Nowgam flyover within stipulated time.

CE assured the meeting smooth riding surface of service roads of Nowgam Flyover from today evening.

Among others, the meeting was attending by CE Smart City Srinagar; CE PWD and Joint Commissioner SMC besides other officers.

Earlier, Div Com chaired a meeting regarding Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2024, wherein he directed concerned officers to enhance the registration process of service providers to saturate the requirement for smooth conduct of pilgrimage.

He also asked all stakeholder departments to initiate the tendering process for implementation of developmental work plans for SANJY.

The meeting was attended by DC, Anantnag, DC Ganderbal; ADC Bandipora; CEOs of Pahalgam & Sonmarg Development Authorities, officers of SASB, KPDCL, R&B, Animal Husbandry, Labour Department, SMC, Sanitation, NHIDCL, BRO and other departments.