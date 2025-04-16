“Deeply disturbed…”: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti on Murshidabad violence

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she has been “deeply disturbed” by the violence which occurred in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

She said that since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the people that the Waqf Bill will not be implemented in the state, people of the muslim community must “channelise energies constructively” and not let communal forces exploit these incidents.

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Bill, where innocent lives were lost. It is particularly concerning that despite Mamta di’s assurance that this bill would not be implemented in West Bengal, protests erupted.” Mufti’s post read on X.

She urged people to uphold their constitutional rights through peaceful and lawful means. She warned against any action that could “weaken our allies.”

“As a community, we must channel our energies constructively- upholding our constitutional rights through peaceful and lawful means. We must avoid actions that could weaken our allies who stand with us often at a great personal and political cost,” her post read.

“We must remain united and vigilant and not allow communal forces to exploit these moments to push their divisive agenda of further disempowering and marginalising our community,” the post added.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, a contentious law in the region. Since then, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

CM Banerjee has also claimed that the Waqf Amendments will not be implemented in the state and urged people to stay calm.

“Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter – we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?” read a post by the Bengal CM.

Locals in the violence-hit area have also claimed that outsiders incited violence, damaging homes, temples, and shops.

A local, Ujjwal Gupta, said, “Whatever has happened here is wrong. In the name of opposing the Waqf Act, houses of Hindus and temples have been vandalised. The situation is under control now. All Hindus and Muslims stay together here, but if someone comes from outside and incites riots, it is wrong. We want everyone to stay peacefully and get back to normalcy.” (ANI)