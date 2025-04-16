NC rejects Dulat’s claims on Farooq Abdullah’s stand on Article 370

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq Wednesday rejected the claims made by former RAW Chief A.S. Dulat in his new book ‘The Chief Minister and the Spy’. He termed the claims as contradictory and an attempt to create controversy.

Dulat, in his book has alleged that NC president Farooq Abdullah privately backed the abrogation of Article 370 while publicly opposing it.

Tanvir Sadiq said the book contradicts itself and questioned the credibility of the author. “If you look at the book and what he writes in it, he contradicts his own words. He writes that the Government of India waited for seven months to see Farooq Abdullah Sahib’s reaction when he was in custody. If that was the case, then why did he promote the PAGD after coming out?” he said.

He added that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed after Abdullah’s release and that it was not broken by the NC.

Sadiq also questioned Dulat’s comments about the PDP and its leadership. “The words he used about the PDP patriot are probably vulgar. I don’t trust those things,” he said. He added that Dulat had earlier made remarks against PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, which he termed as a bid to stay relevant.

He said that the opposition had no issue to raise now and was trying to divert attention. “They can’t say anything on the budget or other matters. So they are making up stories,” he said. “We have bigger issues to deal with like the amendment bill and the reservation issue.”

Sadiq also said the concerns raised by Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who alleged being sidelined by the party after supporting student protests, would be addressed internally—(KNO)