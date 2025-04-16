“Said before NC is wrong: Sajad Lone slams Omar Abdullah after CM distances party from Waqf adjournment motion

Jammu and Kashmir’s People Conference Chief Sajad Lone took a jibe at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday after the latter had said that the National Conference MLAs had made a ‘mistake’ by bringing in an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Act in the J-K Assembly.

“Omar Abdullah is saying that a mistake has happened. In my tweet of April 7, I mentioned that our friends in NC are doing wrong…I remember a member saying to me that I must have got a call from Delhi, but it did not happen,” Sajad Lone said.

His comments come after there was a ruckus for multiple days in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, with NC MLAS, who are the majority in the house, tearing the bill and demanding a discussion on the Waqf Bill.

Referencing his old post on X, Lone said that NC had simply done a ‘song and dance’ in the Assembly.

“How can it happen that 50 people only make noise in the Assembly session for 3 days, they are from NC, the Speaker is from NC, and now the Leader of the House is saying that they will go to the Supreme Court?” Lone asked.

On April 7, following a ruckus in the assembly, Sajad Lone had posted on X, “If NC’s song and dance performance in the assembly is not theatre–/Why NC is not bringing a no- confidence motion against it’s own speaker for disallowing their adjournment motion. Is the Waqf bill really sub judice? The petition against the Waqf bill has not been admitted yet. So How can it be sub judice.”

“Let me tell my friends in NC that adjournment motion is a censure motion against government? It is brought to discuss failures of government. You cannot bring an adjournment motion on the Waqf Bill. Adjournment means discussion and reply by the Minister in charge concerned,” his post added.

Earlier on April 15 (Tuesday), while Omar Abdullah attended a public meeting in J-K’s Pulwama district, he told reporters that MLAS had “perhaps made a mistake” bringing the adjournment motion on the Waqf Bill as the motion should pertain to the matters of the J-K government.

“The speaker had cleared up everything on the last day. Perhaps the mistake was on the part of the members at that time that they have brought an adjournment motion. Adjournment Motion is brought only for the work of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. It was introduced because, at that time, the government had to respond. Now tell me what would we have answered if this Adjournment Motion had been admitted?” CM Abdullah had said.

Reiterating the party’s resolve to fight against the Act, the Chief Minister said that if the issue of Waqf was brought up in some other way, it could be admitted. The CM added, “We did not introduce this Waqf Bill.

This Waqf Bill was passed by the central government and parliament so what would the Jammu and Kashmir government answer? If this resolution had been brought in any other way or brought under any other law, then perhaps it could have been admitted. But now, there is a challenge in Supreme Court regarding it.” (ANI)