NHM releases ranking of public health facilities on JK e Sahaj for May

Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission today released ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of May, 2024.

In the category of new Government Medical Colleges of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by GMC Kathua followed by GMC Udhampur, GMC Rajouri, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda. The bottom five in this category included GMC Handwara, GMC Anantnag and MCCH Anantnag.

In the category of District Hospitals, DH Shopian has secured first place followed by ASYM DH Budgam, DH Kishtwar, DH Reasi and DH Pulwama. The bottom five in this category included DH Ganderbal, DH Ramban, DH Poonch, DH Kulgam and DH Bandipora.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Kralgund Kupwara bagged the first rank followed by CHC Dooru Anantnag, CHC Basholi Kathua, CHC Nagam, Budgam and CHC Uri Baramulla. The bottom five in this category included CHC Thanamandi, Rajouri, CHC Kralpora Kupwara, CHC Zachaldara Kupwara ,CHC Yaripora, Kulgam and CHC Ramnagar, Udhampur.

Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for May 2024, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.