Crime Branch Kashmir Files Charge Sheet Against Fake Doctor for Submitting Fake Medical Certificates

Srinagar, July 03 : The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Numan Farooq Wani, who allegedly submitted fake medical certificates, including an MCI registration certificate, at the time of his engagement at SKIMS Bemina, Srinagar.

According to the Press Release issued to Rising Kashmir, the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) has submitted Charge-sheet in Case FIR No. 01/2023 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 RPC before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar against Numan Farooq Wani S/o Late Farooq Ahmad Wani R/o Abu Bakar Lane Umarabad Zainakote Srinagar for submitting fake MCI (Medical Council of India) registration certificate and other medical documents at the time of his engagement at SKIMS Bemina, Srinagar.”

The brief facts of the case are that the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) received a complaint alleging therein that one fake doctor namely Numan Farooq Wani working at SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina Srinagar since December 2016 and is drawing salary from government exchequer on the basis of fake medical registration certificate .

It is further alleged that the MBBS MD Certificate and registration certificate from MCI and State Medical Council are fake. Upon receipt of this complaint a case FIR No. 01/2023 had been registered at P/S Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (CBK).

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the above said accused person for commission of offences U/S 420, 468, 471, 201 RPC and the charge-report (challan) of the instant case has accordingly been presented in the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination.