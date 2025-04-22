Kashmir

DC Kulgam, DC Kupwara receive PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

LG Sinha congratulates both DCs

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 21: Two Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday awarded the prestigious ‘Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration’ under the category ‘Holistic Development of Districts’ at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The awards were received by Ayushi Sudan, DC Kupwara and Athar Aamir Khan, DC Kulgam.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated both DC Kulgam and DC Kupwara for receiving the honour from the Prime Minister.

In a post on microblogging site X, the Office of the LG stated, “Congratulations to Ms. Ayushi Sudan DC Kupwara on receiving the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts. Your dedication & hard work is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration to others.”

In another post, he said, “Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, has also been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category of Holistic Development of Districts. Heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

DC Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan said that it was a great honour to receive the award on behalf of District Kulgam.

He said that this recognition belongs to the entire team working in the district.

“This award recognizes our efforts toward the holistic development of the district. Over the years, we have worked to ensure saturation of government schemes and programs, reaching all eligible individuals. We have tried to connect them with these initiatives,” he said.

He added that Kulgam district also has immense tourism potential. “We are exploring that potential to reach more people, especially the youth, by promoting avenues of entrepreneurship, self-employment, and credit-linked government schemes. Our goal is to make them self-reliant so they can also generate employment for others.”

DC Kulgam further added that the district has adopted a saturation approach and a “whole-of-government” strategy for development, which he described as a transformative shift.

“This is not just an individual award,” he said.

You Might Also Like

Pulwama farmers find ‘Shalimar Sugandh 1’ lucrative

Govt Dental College Srinagar introduces ABHA, e-Sahaj services

Voter awareness drive held at Wetland Reserve Hygam

SVEEP:Mega voter awareness prog in Gulmarg boosts electoral engagement

Ensure every household has LPG as govt to make J&K ‘Kerosene-Free’ by March: ADC Gbl

Share This Article
Previous Article Govt begins distribution of additional free ration to AAY families
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt begins distribution of additional free ration to AAY families
Kashmir
IUST to observe Earth Day with focus on sustainability & climate action
Kashmir
Axis Bank inaugurates 26th branch in Kashmir
Business
SKUAST-K kicks off education fair
Kashmir