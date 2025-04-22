DC Kulgam, DC Kupwara receive PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

Srinagar, Apr 21: Two Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday awarded the prestigious ‘Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration’ under the category ‘Holistic Development of Districts’ at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The awards were received by Ayushi Sudan, DC Kupwara and Athar Aamir Khan, DC Kulgam.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated both DC Kulgam and DC Kupwara for receiving the honour from the Prime Minister.

In a post on microblogging site X, the Office of the LG stated, “Congratulations to Ms. Ayushi Sudan DC Kupwara on receiving the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts. Your dedication & hard work is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration to others.”

In another post, he said, “Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, has also been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category of Holistic Development of Districts. Heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

DC Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan said that it was a great honour to receive the award on behalf of District Kulgam.

He said that this recognition belongs to the entire team working in the district.

“This award recognizes our efforts toward the holistic development of the district. Over the years, we have worked to ensure saturation of government schemes and programs, reaching all eligible individuals. We have tried to connect them with these initiatives,” he said.

He added that Kulgam district also has immense tourism potential. “We are exploring that potential to reach more people, especially the youth, by promoting avenues of entrepreneurship, self-employment, and credit-linked government schemes. Our goal is to make them self-reliant so they can also generate employment for others.”

DC Kulgam further added that the district has adopted a saturation approach and a “whole-of-government” strategy for development, which he described as a transformative shift.

“This is not just an individual award,” he said.