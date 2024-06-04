Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar, June 03: Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday in Kakapora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kashmir range, V K Birdi termed the Pulwama operation a big success for security forces in making terror free Kashmir. He congratulated the joint forces for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

Meanwhile two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including top commander who has long been on the radar of security forces, were trapped during the gunfight between them and a joint team of security forces.

The slain terrorists were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar from Sethargund Kakapora and Rayees Ahmad –from Larve Kakapora village in Pulwama. Dar had joined the terrorist ranks in September 2015 and has escaped security cordons several times in the past. Ahmad joined the terrorists in 2021.

In a post on X, the J&K Police said, “Bodies of 2 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity and affiliation being ascertained.”

Pertinent to mention here, on Monday early morning, a joint team comprising personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off Pulwama’s Nehama village after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

As the joint team zeroed in on its target, the hiding terrorists opened fire and tried to break the security cordon, after which the joint team fired back, sources said.

As the intermittent exchange of fire continued for some time, two houses caught fire as the security forces used heavy weapons to target the terrorist hideout.

According to officials, the house in which the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the exchange of fire between the two sides.

He said that terrorists were given ample time and opportunity to surrender. They did not pay any heed to the caution by police and security forces. The terrorists continued firing upon the security personnel and were killed in the encounter,” he said.