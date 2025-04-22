Govt begins distribution of additional free ration to AAY families

Jammu, Apr 21: In a significant move aimed at bolstering food security for the economically disadvantaged, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated the distribution of additional free ration to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families across the Union Territory.

Confirming the development, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma told Rising Kashmir that the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has begun implementing the scheme following a recent order issued by the department.

The announcement follows the commitment made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the budget session, aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable sections of society.

“This initiative aims to further strengthen food security for our most economically vulnerable citizens by providing them additional support in these challenging times,” Sharma said.

Under the scheme, AAY families—identified as the poorest of the poor—will now receive enhanced quantities of free ration. Each member of an AAY household is entitled to receive a minimum of 10 kilograms of foodgrains, in addition to the existing entitlements under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“This move is not only a reflection of our government’s dedication to social justice but also an assurance to our people that their well-being remains at the core of our governance,” the minister added.

Lauding the swift implementation, Sharma expressed appreciation for the officers and field staff of the FCS&CA Department. “I would like to extend my appreciation to the officers and field staff of the department for their swift and efficient implementation of this scheme,” he said.

He further urged all AAY beneficiaries to collect their entitled ration from their respective depots and Fair Price Shops.

“Together, we are building a more equitable, secure and compassionate Jammu & Kashmir,” Sharma added.