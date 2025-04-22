JEE Mains 2025 score controversy shakes Budgam student’s dream

Srinagar, April 22: An alleged technical glitch on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website has triggered confusion in Kashmir after a Budgam girl’s JEE (Main) result initially showed a 99.84 percentile, only to later reflect as 73.28, leaving her family and coaching institute in a state of shock.

The discrepancy caused chaos for both the student’s family and the SKIE coaching institute in Srinagar where she was enrolled. The student and her parents had visited the institute, presenting a PDF of the result showing the 99.84 percentile.

Elated by the performance, the family distributed sweets. Later the coaching institute issued advertisements to local media congratulating the student on her apparent success. Several media outlets even published success stories based on the initial result.

Dr Saddam, Chairman of SKIE Classes Srinagar, told Rising Kashmir that the student, accompanied by her parents, had visited their office and presented a PDF of the marksheet as proof of her result.

“Her parents even distributed sweets among us, and based on the result shown at the time, we believed it to be genuine and issued congratulatory advertisements to local media outlets. Some publications even carried success stories,” he said.

He said on Monday, they received calls from some persons questioning the authenticity of the student’s score. We immediately contacted the student and her family, who insisted that the result was accurate and backed their claim with screenshots taken from the official website. The student was visibly distressed.”

“When we rechecked the result ourselves, the website showed ‘record not available’. We informed the student, and she claimed she had verified it again,” Dr Saddam said.

He further stated that some people were unnecessarily attempting to malign the reputation of their institute.

“Why would we manipulate any result? We’ve been in this profession for 25 years, and every year, thousands of our students qualify the JEE. We are not sure what went wrong—it could have been a technical glitch or something else,” Dr Saddam added.

Meanwhile, the student’s family said the confusion was entirely the result of a technical fault. They have contacted the NTA to seek clarity on the issue.

Dabirah Hassan, sister of the student, explained that the family had accessed the NTA website on Sunday and found the score to be 99.84 percentile.

“We informed her teachers in SKIE Srinagar, celebrated, and the institute also issued advertisements based on that score. But now the result shows 73.28 percentile,” she said.

Dabirah further added that they have documented evidence, including screenshots of the earlier result and records of the “record not available” message that appeared later.

“This inconsistency is putting a student’s career at stake. My sister had appeared in the exam last year too, and the score was around 84 percentiles. The same website now shows just 6 percentile for that attempt, which clearly indicates an error,” she added.

The family has written to the NTA seeking an official explanation. Until a response is received, the controversy continues to raise serious concerns about the transparency and technical reliability of high-stakes examination results in the country.

Dabirah said they have written a mail to NTA about the issue and are waiting for their reply. We hope that we will get response from NTA side, she added.

Meanwhile despite repeated attempts from this reporter, there was no response from the NTA to the issue. The story will be updated, once NTA’s reply will be received.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Session 2 Result 2025 was released on Saturday, April 19 on the official NTA website. This year, a total of 9,92,350 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 6,81,871 were female and 3,10,479 were male candidates.