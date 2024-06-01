Developing Story

Cyber Cell Ganderbal Solves Major Online Money Scams, Recovers Stolen Cell Phones and Social Media Accounts

Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ganderbal, June 01: In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Cell of Ganderbal Police has successfully resolved multiple online money scam cases, recovering substantial amounts of money and tracing missing smart cell phones. The unit, under the direction of SSP Ganderbal Shri Sandeep Gupta-IPS, has put on hold Rs. 6,20,000 in fraudulent transactions and refunded Rs. 39,900 to the victim’s account. Additionally, the Cyber Cell has traced and recovered 16 missing or lost smart cell phones worth lakhs of rupees, and restored six hacked social media accounts on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Since its establishment on February 21, 2024, the Cyber Cell Ganderbal has been actively addressing grievances reported by the public both online through the Cyber Crime Portal and offline. The unit’s prompt and effective response to financial and social media frauds has earned widespread appreciation.

The Cyber Cell comprises trained officials from both the Executive Police and Telecom sectors. They specialize in tackling various financial frauds, including KYC update scams, OLX frauds, pending electricity bill frauds, investment-related scams, and fraudulent loan applications, as well as social media blackmailing.

J&K Police District Ganderbal has urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing sensitive personal information such as bank details, account numbers, and OTPs. The swift and efficient actions of the Cyber Cell Ganderbal highlight the importance of community awareness and proactive policing in combating cybercrime.

The unit’s dedication to public service and their success in solving these complex cases has been widely applauded by the community, reinforcing the trust and confidence in the local law enforcement’s ability to safeguard digital security.

 

