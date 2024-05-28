Jammu Administration on mission to rehabilitate children in street situations

District Administration has launched a mission to rehabilitate children in street situations, which includes those engaged in child labour and begging.

In an effort led by the District Child Protection Officer Mamta Rajput, 38 children found begging, employed in business establishments including hotels and dhabas and other similar situations, have been taken into custody in coordination with their parents. These children have been enrolled in the Aadhaar database and will soon be admitted into the formal education system.

District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has constituted a District Task Force and announced a strict stance against all forms of child exploitation. He has mandated stringent action, especially cancellation of the registration of business establishments of those found forcing children to work in dhabas or appropriate criminal action against trafficking or forcing children into begging.

The District administration has appealed public to inform about the instances of child abuse, trafficking or any other form of child exploitation to District Child Protection Unit/ Childline by calling on 1098.