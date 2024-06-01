Breaking

Barring Gulmarg, night temp rises in J&K

Amid forecast for isolated light rain and thunders over Kashmir and Pirpanjal region and hot and dry weather in the plains of Jammu division, night temperature recorded an increase in J&K except Gulmarg on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.0°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.4°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 9.3°C and it was 0.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.7°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 6.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 30.1°C against 28.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C, Batote 17.9°C and Bhaderwah 12.2°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, light rain/thunder are expected at isolated places with gusty winds at few places. From June 3-4, he said, generally dry weather is expected in J&K.

From June 5-7, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder is likely at many places with gusty winds at few places. From June 8-9, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.

“Generally hot & dry weather with heat wave over plains of Jammu Division during June 2-4,” he said, adding, “No Heat wave over Kashmir Division during next 8 days.” (GNS)

