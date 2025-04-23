Breaking

Congress Party Bandipora Holds Condolence Meeting for Victims of Pahalgam Attack

RK Online Desk
Bandipora, April 23: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Congress Party Unit Bandipora organized a condolence meeting today at its district office to pay tribute to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.The meeting attended by party workers and local functionaries,was held to express collective grief and offer prayers for the souls of the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The atmosphere at the gathering was solemn, with participants observing a moment of silence in memory of the departed.Speeches were delivered condemning the heinous act, stressing that violence and terrorism have no place in a peaceful and democratic society.

Party members strongly denounced the killing of innocent people and termed the attack an inhuman and cowardly act aimed at disrupting communal harmony and peace in the region.They urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered without delay.

During the meeting, the party reaffirmed its firm commitment to stand with the victims families and support all measures aimed at safeguarding peace and protecting innocent lives.The gathering concluded with a collective call for unity, resilience and a renewed commitment to upholding the values of justice, compassion and non-violence.

 

