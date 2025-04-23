“This terrorist attack was not just on the people, but also on our Kashmiriyat”, says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has joined the protest in Srinagar on Wednesday, holding a placard that reads, “This is an attack on all of us” in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

She expressed remorse and said this attack is not only on the people but also on Kashmiriyat. She further requested Home Minister Amit Shah to punish the perpetrators.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti says, “This was an attack not just by the terrorists on the people but also on our Kashmiriyat and us. I request that the Union Home Minister investigate the perpetrators so that they can be brought to justice. We are ashamed that this incident happened in Kashmir, and we stand with those affected.”

Earlier, the Dogra Front, various members of various Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders, were also protesting against the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Minister Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

The Home Minister also paid his tributes to the victims by laying a wreath at a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack after he reached Srinagar in the evening yesterday. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident. In New Delhi, PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Moments after his arrival in Delhi, the Prime Minister held a briefing at the Palam Airport with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims’ families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders’ unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)