Pahalgam terror attack: EaseMyTrip founder announces free rescheduling of flights till April 30

Following the cancellation of several tourist bookings in the Kashmir Valley after the Pahalgam Terror attack, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti announced on Wednesday that they have extended free rescheduling and cancellation waivers for all bookings until April 30.

“To ensure flexibility, we have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30. In light of the ongoing situation in Srinagar, we at EaseMyTrip are fully committed to supporting our customers who are travelling to or from Srinagar. We understand the uncertainty this situation may cause and are here to minimise any inconvenience to your travel plans,” Pitti posted on X.

This means that customers will receive a full refund if they choose to cancel bookings made via EaseMyTrip on or before April 22 and applicable for travel up to April 30.

“Additionally, we are coordinating closely with airlines and local authorities and will share regular updates. Your safety and convenience remain our top priorities,” Nishant Pitti added.

Earlier, in response to the heightened demand for Air Tickets from Srinagar, the DGCA requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from the city.

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” the advisory read.

IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it has extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellation fees for flights until April 30, which remain applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. The airline also announced two special flights for today.

“In light of the current situation in Srinagar, we’ve extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. We’re also operating two special flights on April 23,” IndiGo posted on X, adding, “We have extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

