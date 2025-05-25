Breaking

MeT predicts scattered rain, thunder in J&K; heatwave conditions to ease

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a fresh weather update for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting varying conditions over the coming days.

Director MeT Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that on May 25 and 26, the region is expected to experience generally hot and dry weather, though a brief spell of light rain is possible at isolated places, particularly during the late afternoon hours.

“From May 27 to 31, weather conditions are likely to shift, with the possibility of scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers across many parts of the Union Territory,” he said.

Some areas may also experience intense showers and gusty winds during this period.

Looking ahead to June 1 and 2, a brief spell of light rain or thundershower is anticipated at isolated locations.

In its advisory, the MET department noted a likely respite from the ongoing heatwave, with a fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures expected at many places until May 31. It also cautioned about the possibility of thunder and gusty winds during May 27 to 31, advising the public and local authorities to stay alert.

