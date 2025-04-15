CM Omar Abdullah reaffirms fulfilment of commitments made with people during elections

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated the 50 meter-long vital Rohmoo Bridge in Pulwama district, connecting the three districts of Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama with the capital city Srinagar.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 25.97 crore by the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), connects over 80,000 residents of several villages including Rahmoo, Mitrigam, Pakherpora, Zagigam, Putrigam, Tujan, Mirgund, Thokerpora, Tilsar, Char-e-Sharief, Yusmarg, Kamrazipora and adjoining areas of Pulwama district.

Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that with the commissioning of the Rohmoo Bridge, a long-pending demand of a large population in South Kashmir has been fulfilled.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the bridge will significantly boost connectivity from South Kashmir to Srinagar, particularly to Charar-i-Sharief, Pakharpora and other areas of Budgam District.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said, “We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the promises and commitments made to the people during elections.”

Underscoring the importance of Statehood, the Chief Minister said, “Statehood is not our destination but a prerequisite to start the process of reclaiming what the people have lost in the last six to seven years,” adding that the people’s mandate was for restoring their dignity and protecting their identity.

He also highlighted various initiatives and welfare measures undertaken during the last six months of his government.

The Chief Minister further added that the Rohmoo Bridge holds significant importance as it connects several villages in Pulwama with key historical sites in Budgam district, such as Pakherpora and Charar-i-Sharief, which attract numerous devotees from across Kashmir.

The bridge was severely damaged during the devastating floods of September 2014.

He expressed hope that the Rohmoo Bridge would serve as a vital link, promoting development and bringing much-needed relief to the local population.

Local public representatives and residents expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for addressing their long-standing demand, which will now provide greater convenience and accessibility.

The Deputy Chief Minister, in his speech, highlighted the various significant initiatives and public welfare measures of the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and local public representatives also addressed the gathering.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Rajpora Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, DDC Chairman Pulwama Syed Baari Andrabi, MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi, DDC members, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and other senior officers were present on the occasion.