First Batch of Amarnath pilgrims received warmly by DC Srinagar at Panthachowk

In a gesture of hospitality, the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims were received by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, as they reached Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Friday.

The inaugural group of pilgrims embarking on the sacred Amarnath Yatra was greeted with an enthusiastic reception from local authorities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, and other civil and police officials were present to extend their greetings to the pilgrims.

“The Amarnath Yatra is a significant event for us, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of all pilgrims,” stated DC Srinagar Dr. Bilal. “We welcome all the devotees with open hearts and are here to support them throughout their journey, he said.

The district administration has put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The elaborate preparations include enhanced security measures, medical facilities, and logistical support to cater to the needs of the pilgrims, DC said.

He said the pilgrims can embark on their spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave with the assurance that the local authorities are committed to their well-being and safety.