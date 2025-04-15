Sakeena Itoo reviews traffic regulations across J&K; emphasises enhanced safety of college, school going students 

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the existing traffic regulations for enhanced safety and security of school and college going students of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Shantamanu; Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Secretary Transport department, Niraj Kumar; DIG Traffic Jammu Zone, Special Secretary School Education department, Transport Commissioner, Director Colleges, Director School Education Kashmir/Jammu, RTO Kashmir/Jammu, Chief Education Officers of all districts, ARTOs and other concerned officers, either in person or through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Minister assessed several aspects of traffic regulations like validity of driving licenses, fitness certificates and documents of college and school buses, curbing overloading and installation of CCTVs and Fire safety tools in college and school buses besides other measures to enhance safety protocols for the students.

Speaking during the meeting, Sakeena Itoo passed on strict directions for installation of CCTVs in all school buses including private buses transporting school children. She emphasized on the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, enhanced coordination among schools, transport and police departments for effective implementation of road safety regulations.

“It is our collective responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for the school and college going students”, Sakeena stated.

Expressing displeasure over rising road accidents, the Minister called upon transport and police departments to launch effective drives against over speeding, drunken driving as well as licence violations with special focus on college and school going students. She further asked them to keep through check on stunt biking and rash driving among youngsters and juveniles and make their parents fully responsible for such incidents.

The Minister also called upon both the departments for strict implementation of ‘no helmet no fuel rule’. She asked them to constitute joint checking squads to ascertain its on ground implementation.

While reviewing other safety regulations, Sakeena Itoo emphasized on routine checking of all college and school buses in terms of fitness and other aspects to maintain safety protocols for students.

The Minister also directed the ACS Education to conduct an in-depth departmental enquiry regarding the recent Handwara College Bus accident. She further asked the Director Colleges to conduct fresh driving test of all college bus drivers.

Sakeena Itoo further called upon all the stakeholders like health, education, transport and police departments to work in tandem and organise regular safety drills and awareness programmes regarding road safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Minister during the meeting, also assessed the SOPs and protocols for conduct of picnics by schools and colleges. She passed on strict directions to enforce complete ban on picnics by schools and colleges on Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays.

The Minister directed the officers that Higher Secondary schools and High Schools within a district should seek prior permission from the concerned Chief Education Officer, who shall make a proper list as per the applications received and grant permissions accordingly. She added that the Middle Schools and below should seek permission from respective ZEOs who shall inform the CEO so that the schools can be allowed for picnics in hassle free manner.

The Minister further directed the officers that the schools who intend to go for picnics located outside their districts, need to seek prior permission from the concerned Director of School Education, who shall allow them after checking the influx of visitors at these locations.

She also asked the Director colleges to establish a mechanism for granting permission to colleges regarding picnics.