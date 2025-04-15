Written Exams for Jr. Grade Nurse to be held on April 20th: GMC Srinagar

Govt. Medical College Srinagar informs all the eligible candidates who have applied for the post of Jr. Grade Nurse under S.O.364 of 2020 in response to Advertisement notification No. 02 AH of 2024 Dated: 12-03-2024, that their written examination (MCQ type) shall be held on 20th April, 2025 (Sunday).

The written examination shall start from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at different centers, details of which are available on the departmental website.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the 15th April, 2025 from the late evening hours.

Meanwhile, the detailed information about the examination can be checked on the official website of the Department i.e., www.gmcs.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to go through the notification dated: 08-04-2025 and ensure reaching examination centers one hour before the start of the examination.