CM Omar Abdullah grieves loss of 10-year-old boy in Tral Seminary fire incident 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over tragic fire that engulfed Dar-ul-Uloom Shah Hamdaan in Tral, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy and injuries to six others.

Omar Abdullah took to a social media and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Dar-ul-Uloom Shah Hamdaan, Tral. Despite swift action, we sadly lost one young boy.”

” My heartfelt condolences to his family. Injured students are receiving the best care. Immediate relief has been extended and my office is in touch. Fire safety audit of all vital institutions in the area will be conducted”, he said.

