An army soldier was killed on Sunday in an accidental fire in Kishtwar district.

Official sources told GNS that a army soldier was found dead early morning today while he was on duty. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where doctor’s declared him brought dead.

He has been identified as Vijay Kumar (27) resident of Junjhunu Rajasthan.

As per the initial reports cause of the death is due to accidental discharge of fire. More details awaited.(GNS)