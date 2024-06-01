R&R Commissioner reviews arrangements for Mata Kheer Bhawani mela

GANDERBAL, JUNE 01: Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner , Dr. Arvind Karwani, today had an on the spot review of arrangements being put in place for ensuing Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela-2014 at various locations in Kashmir Valley.

Pertinently, the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is scheduled to be held on 14th June this year, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashthami.

The Yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on 12th June at 6 am. After a brief halt at Ramban, the Yatra will proceed for different destinations like Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar (Kulgam), Manzgam (Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag) reaching the destination by evening. The Relief Organization will facilitate transportation of devotees from Jammu, as per the past practice.

Dr Karwani interacted with the concerned district administration, mandir prabandhak committee members and yatries to assess the status of arrangements related to accommodation, sanitation, logistics, security and other basic amenities. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to appoint a senior officer as nodal officer for supervising and coordinating the Yatra arrangements in their concerned districts.

Karwani, later accompanied by the site engineers, inspected various Transit Accommodations for PM Package Employees under construction in the North, South and Central Kashmir.

Karwani also interacted with the PM package employees putting up at various locations in the Valley. He listened to their demands like allotment of quarters, enhanced basic amenities and better education for their children.

The Commissioner assured that all their genuine demands will be addressed in a phases manner. He asked the Engineers to ensure quality work and speedy completion so that the quarters can be allotted to the eligible employees at the earliest possible, as per the criterion laid down by the Government.