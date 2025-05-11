Aseem provides relief to affected border residents

Srinagar, May 10: The Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO, once again demonstrated its commitment to the people affected by cross-border shelling by reaching out to them and providing relief in times of crisis.

“We are among them; we can feel their pain. We stand with them during these challenging times. We will not let them down in any way. No matter how far we are, our love, support, and efforts for the well-being of the people of Kashmir, especially the border residents, will never diminish,” said President Sarang Gosavi.

He said that from day one, our volunteers have been on the ground, reaching out to the people affected by shelling and providing them with relief and essentials so that they do not face further inconvenience.

He expressed hope that peace will prevail soon so that people can return to their homes and live as they did over the past five years, filled with happiness.

Sarang said that in recent days, our volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir have reached all the affected families, helping them during this challenging period.