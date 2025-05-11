Kashmir

Aseem provides relief to affected border residents

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 10: The Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO, once again demonstrated its commitment to the people affected by cross-border shelling by reaching out to them and providing relief in times of crisis.

“We are among them; we can feel their pain. We stand with them during these challenging times. We will not let them down in any way. No matter how far we are, our love, support, and efforts for the well-being of the people of Kashmir, especially the border residents, will never diminish,” said President Sarang Gosavi.

He said that from day one, our volunteers have been on the ground, reaching out to the people affected by shelling and providing them with relief and essentials so that they do not face further inconvenience.

He expressed hope that peace will prevail soon so that people can return to their homes and live as they did over the past five years, filled with happiness.

Sarang said that in recent days, our volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir have reached all the affected families, helping them during this challenging period.

Kishtwar Development Authority launches official tourism website
Inter-state bookie racket busted in Jammu
SKUAST-K holds Scientific Advisory Committee meet of KVK Budgam 
Vellore Institute of Technology’s 39th convocation focuses on employability
Nursing staff member battling for life after being stabbed by doctor at GMC Kathua
Share This Article
Previous Article Chairman APSCC welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire agreement
Next Article Gurudwara in B’la offers shelter to Uri evacuees
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gurudwara in B’la offers shelter to Uri evacuees
Kashmir
Chairman APSCC welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire agreement
Kashmir
Pak violates ceasefire understanding: Foreign Secy
Top Stories
“War not India’s choice,” says Doval while speaking with Chinese FM as he condemns the Pahalgam terror attack, urges for calm
Top Stories